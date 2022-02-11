Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 18,231 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research firms have commented on RWAY. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

