Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.92. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 20,273 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

