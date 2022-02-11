Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Up 10.7%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 1,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

