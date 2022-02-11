Omni Partners US LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Omni Partners US LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.38% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

