Omni Partners US LLC Sells 4,363 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.24% of Pontem worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Pontem by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTM stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

