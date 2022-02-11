Omni Partners US LLC Sells 7,864 Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

Omni Partners US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.71% of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

