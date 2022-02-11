Omni Partners US LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 148,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

