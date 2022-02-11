Omni Partners US LLC Takes Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Profile

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

