Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,769 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

