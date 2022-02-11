Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

