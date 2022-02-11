One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.