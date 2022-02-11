One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $325.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

