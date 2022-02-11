One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after buying an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $646.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

