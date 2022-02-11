One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,467,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

