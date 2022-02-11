One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

