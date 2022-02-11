One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,759,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

