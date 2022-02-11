Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEXF. CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

ONEXF opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56. Onex has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

