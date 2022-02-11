Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

