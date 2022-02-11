OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 172,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

