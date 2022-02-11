Oppenheimer Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,171,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.