Oppenheimer Weighs in on NCR Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

