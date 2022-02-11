Oracle Investment Management Inc. Acquires 331,618 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,618 shares during the quarter. Forian makes up about 1.5% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.69% of Forian worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FORA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $47,292.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,458 shares of company stock worth $344,698 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

