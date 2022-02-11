Oracle Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 350,000 XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. XBiotech comprises 0.0% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in XBiotech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.51. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

