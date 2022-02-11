O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $18.23 on Thursday, reaching $658.45. 1,291,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,317. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.30.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.