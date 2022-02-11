O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $9.81 on Friday, hitting $668.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,317. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $428.79 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $670.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

