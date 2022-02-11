Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $714,309.73 and $24,237.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.40 or 0.06972681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,552.63 or 0.99020808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00051743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006221 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.