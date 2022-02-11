Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OESX. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $102.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

