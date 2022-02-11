ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of IX stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. ORIX has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
