ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. ORIX has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 235,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

