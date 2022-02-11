Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 224,623 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £4.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.93.
Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)
