Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 117,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.