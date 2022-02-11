OST Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $34,601.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00102817 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

