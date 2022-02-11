Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.09. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 86,235 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

