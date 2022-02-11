Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.09. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

