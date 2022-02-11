Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

PANR stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.61) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.31. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.76 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £927.70 million and a PE ratio of -132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($473,292.77).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

