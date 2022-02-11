Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 64 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after buying an additional 250,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $342.39 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.57. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.