Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

