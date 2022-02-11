Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.03.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

