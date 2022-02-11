Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.67% of Park Aerospace worth $41,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 711,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 117,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.82. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.