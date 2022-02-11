Parkgene (GENE) Tops One Day Volume of $5,854.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102407 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

