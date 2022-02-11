PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Trading Down 2.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. 5,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ID shares. DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. dropped their price target on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

In related news, Director Edwin Rigaud purchased 56,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $119,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 43,487 shares of company stock valued at $109,959 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PARTS iD during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PARTS iD by 57.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

