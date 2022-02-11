Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

