Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $364.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

