PBF Logistics LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $868.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.75. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

PBFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

