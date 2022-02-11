PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,032. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.