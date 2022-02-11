PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $448,000 Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vedanta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vedanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vedanta by 453.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 1,266,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vedanta by 17.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 435,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

