PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 4,257 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 212,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 47,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

LFTR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

