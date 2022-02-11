Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 15,600 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.