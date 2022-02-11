Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 15,600 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.
Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
