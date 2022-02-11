Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $81.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

