Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $564,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $126,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,460,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.