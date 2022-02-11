Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $620,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

